Following the revocation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, India's nuclear-armed neighbour Pakistan has now attempted to suspend the Samjhauta Express.

This is Pakistan's latest move to act against the interest of India as the Narendra Modi-led BJP government has abrogated provisions of Article 370 that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcate the state into union territories -- Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

Pakistan Railway minister Sheikh Rasheed has taken to Twitter to confirmed the suspension of the Samjhauta Express.

Earlier on Wednesday, former Pakistan president General Pervez Musharraf condemned India's move on Article 370 revocation and Jammu and Kashmir bifurcation. He said Pakistan rejects this act and the world should not accept it. "I condemn the unilateral action of India of dismantling UN-recognized status of Kashmir. Pakistan rejects this act & I know the world should not accept this & hold India accountable for its atrocities against the innocent people of Kashmir who are fighting for their survival. PM," Pervez Musharraf tweeted.

Pakistan expels Indian envoy, suspends trade

Meanwhile, Pakistan had expelled Indian High Commissioner Ajay Bisaria and suspended all bilateral ties earlier on Wednesday. This was in response to New Delhi's decision to revoke the special status of Jammu and Kashmir.

According to trade observers, the ban on trade will hurt Pakistani traders more than it will affect Indians as India doesn't depend much on Pakistan for exports.