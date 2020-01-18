India's nuclear-armed neighbour Pakistan carried out ceasefire violation twice on Saturday, January 18, by firing with heavy arms across the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir, Indian Army confirmed.

The Army said Pakistan resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation in Mendhar sector in Poonch district from 12:30 pm to 1:15 pm Pakistani troops again started firing across the Line of Control in Nowshera sector in Rajouri district.

"Our troops retaliated befittingly," said the Indian Army.

The ceasefire violations by Pakistan across the Line of Control (Loc) in Jammu and Kashmir has almost doubled with around 3,200 instances reported so far compared to last year, Defence Ministry sources said on Saturday, adding in 2018, there were 1,629 such incidents.

Pakistani Army is continuously firing in Keran Valley, Poonch, Uri Sector, Krishna Ghati and Akhnoor sectors, said Defence Ministry sources.

In December 2019, around 340 incidents were reported, which are twice the count of last year's incidents with 175 cases. A senior Indian Army officer said though winter ceasefire violations are low, but this time, the number is at an all-time high.

Since abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, Pakistan has increased ceasefire violations.

Compared to 2017 violations across the LoC, the violations have tripled over 2019. In 2017, 860 incidents were reported. The number of such violations was 228 in 2016.

The Pakistan Army has also intensified attacks on Indian posts, sending in their Border Action Team (BAT) commandos. The Pakistan Army through these violations, has been making desperate attempts to infiltrate terrorists, but the Indian Army has foiled many such attempts, sources added.

Increased ceasefire violations

The number of ceasefire violations by Pakistan went up significantly in 2019, compared to 2018. Tensions between the neighbouring countries are running high after New Delhi's decision to abrogate the special status granted to J&K through Article 370.

Earlier, live Pakistani mortar shells were found near a house in the Poonch district. The shell was noticed by some villagers, who immediately alerted the Indian Army.

(With IANS inputs)