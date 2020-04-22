Days after coming in contact with a COVID-19 positive person, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday, April 22, underwent a test for the novel coronavirus. Imran Khan was put under quarantine after he met with Faisal Edhi, head of Edhi Foundation, in Islamabad on April 15, who was later found to be infected.

As per media reports, the samples of Pakistan's Prime Minister were collected by a team of doctors from the Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital. The results of Imran Khan's coronavirus test are expected shortly. However, it was earlier reported by several media outlets that Khan tested negative.

Briefing media persons on the major development, Faisal Sultan, Pakistan PM's personal physician and CEO of Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital, said, "I am happy to announce that being a responsible PM and a responsible citizen, Imran Khan has agreed to get tested for COVID-19 on my advice. We will follow all the protocols in place and make recommendations accordingly."

Imran Khan taking necessary precautions

After being exposed to the China-originated virus, Imran Khan has been following the recommended measures to make sure he does not contract the fatal disease. Firdous Ashiq Awan, Advisor on Information, told reporters that the family members of the Pakistan PM also underwent the novel coronavirus test and that their results were negative.

Imran Khan had met COVID-19 positive Faisal Edhi to accept a donation worth Rs 10 million. Edhi deposited the amount in PM's coronavirus relief fund so that the government could accelerate efforts to combat COVID-19 in Pakistan.

Saad Edhi, son of the head of the Edhi Foundation, released a statement informing that his father is currently in Islamabad and is doing better. "He has not been admitted to any hospital and is self-isolating," said Saad Edhi, adding that Faisal Edhi became symptomatic soon after meeting Imran Khan last week.

"My father's symptoms lasted for four days before subsiding. Soon after, he was tested for COVID-19 and the results were positive," informed Saad Edhi.

The novel coronavirus situation in Pakistan is heading for worse as the total number of COVID-19 positive cases has gone past the 9,000-mark. Officially known as SARS-CoV-2, the virus has so far claimed 192 lives in India's neighboring country, that has been under lockdown for more than a month now.