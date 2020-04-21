In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, the head of Pakistan's biggest charity organisation – Edhi Foundation's Faisal Edhi has tested positive for Covid-19. The Sindh Health Department has confirmed Faisal Edhi's test report to be Covid-19 positive.

Pak PM put under quarantine

Imran Khan has been put under quarantine as the Pakistani Prime Minister met Faisal Edhi last week. The head of the Edhi Foundation met Khan in Islamabad and donated Rs10 million in PM's Corona Relief Fund.

Currently, Edhi is in Islamabad. Faisal Edhi's son Saad Edhi released a statement saying that Faisal Edhi was currently in Islamabad and was doing better. "He has not been admitted to any hospital and is self-isolating," read Saad Edhi's statement.

Saad Edhi further went on to say that whoever came in contact with his father will be tested for the deadly virus.

India's nuclear-armed neighbour Pakistan is under lockdown for more than a month now to check the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic, which has claimed 176 lives and infected almost 8,500 people in the nation. Pakistan's government has unveiled a lot of schemes for daily wage earners, who are the worst hit economically in this lockdown period.