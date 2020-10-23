Netflix's 'Money Heist' has a huge fan following across the globe. The Spanish heist crime drama, 'La casa de Papel', is one of the most-watched series on the leading streaming giant.

A certain section of Indian audience is eagerly waiting to see the official 'desi' remake of the show in our country; however, there are several fans, who believe the producers might not be able to do justice to the critically acclaimed show.

The Pakistani version of Money Heist

Did you know that there is a Pakistani version of Netflix's 'Money Heist' titled 50 Crore? Yes, you heard that right Pakistan has come up with an action movie which is being called a rip-off, owing to its uncanny resemblance to the original Netflix show.

Pakistani actor Aijaz Aslam recently shared the teaser of his upcoming film '50 Crore' on social media. The teaser is grabbing eyeballs because of its uncanny resemblance to 'Money Heist'.

The initial teaser looked like a typical movie trailer. Edited to look like an action film titled 50 Crores, the movie starred some of the best-known names in Pakistani entertainment. Aijaz Aslam, Anoushey Abbasi, Asad Siddiqui, Faisal Qureshi, Faryal Mehmood, Mehmood Aslam, Naveed Raza, Noman Habib, Omer Shehzad, Saboor Ali and Zhalay Sarhadi.

Social media had a feild fest!

Twitter, being Twitter, was soon flooded with responses to the tweet. People immediately drew parallels between his post and the hit Spanish show, Money Heist. Stars came in holding their prison boards with their details and red jumpsuits much like the Netflix show. It was nearly impossible to not compare the two with the images and tones being so uncannily similar.

Check out ardent Money Heist fans comments below:

why tf is pakistan making sasta money heist.... pic.twitter.com/xoI7jQtV9N — vase⁷ (@TAEHYUNGZERO) October 18, 2020

just wanna know how money heist pakistan will recreate these scenes pic.twitter.com/UiS1bJinhy — moeez || maida hate account (@sendmemesssss) October 20, 2020

There were comments like, "Ye konsa naqli gang hai jo money heist se milta julta hai (What is this fake gang that resembles Money Heist?)" and "Like money heist seriously can't b copied.. it has its own level."

Is 50 crore a film?

Wion News reported that Aslam appealed to people to not jump to conclusions. "Judging before time should not be done. Rest is up to you. A different thing is coming, and you should appreciate it," he said.

And he was right as there is no Money Heist remake in Pakistan. All of this turned out to be a PR stunt for brand promotion! It was all done to promote an online shopping site.

Where Can I Watch 'Money Heist' In India?

The show is available on Netflix. Fans can binge-watch all eight episodes of 'Money Heist 4' on Netflix.