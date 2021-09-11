It was on August 15 that the Taliban took complete control over Afghanistan, thus establishing the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan. The rise of the Taliban to power was completely unexpected, as Afghanistan soldiers surrendered before the militant organization before showing any signs of resistance.

On September 07, the Taliban announced its interim government, and it was earlier planned to inaugurate the newly-appointed interim government on September 11, a day that marks the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks in the United States. However, the latest reports suggest that the Taliban has apparently canceled the decision to inaugurate the new government on September 11.

Did Pakistan grab classified Afghanistan documents?

In the meantime, fresh reports reveal that Pakistan has apparently grabbed Afghanistan's important data in the form of classified documents. Credible sources suggest that three C170 planes that came with humanitarian aid for Kabul on Thursday went back with bags full of documents, and it happened just a day after Pakistan expressed its economic plans for Afghanistan.

A source told the former national security adviser told CNN-News18 that the documents from Kabul were taken by the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), the intelligence agency of Pakistan. Top sources also revealed that the documents may be misused by Pakistan, and it could finally emerge as a serious security threat.

The report cited that the movement of the documents was coordinated by Pakistan's Afghanistan ambassador Mansoor Ahmed.

Taliban will be dependent on Pakistan

The source also added that classified documents in the hands of Pakistan will make the Taliban dependent on Pakistan.

It should be noted that all these documents are live and have crucial significance, as the Afghanistan government authorities had not expected a sudden collapse of the government. Moreover, the militant group too did not have any control over the documents as employees in charge of the data had not returned to work.