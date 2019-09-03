Pakistan seems to have put its foot in the mouth after the country's former High Commissioner to India Abdul Basit mistook adult film star Johnny Sins for a Kashmiri youth who lost his sight due to pellet guns.

Basit had tweeted images of Johnny Sins lying down and a woman crying over him. "Yousuf from Ananthnag, lost vision due from pellet...pls raise your voice," the caption read.

Naila Inayat, a journalist from Pakistan, took a screenshot of Basit's tweet and retweeted the images saying, "Former Pakistani High Commissioner to India Abdul Basit, mistakes Johnny Sins for a Kashmiri man who lost vision from pellet. Unreal times these, really."

Basit must have realised his mistake because the tweet was soon deleted.

Tensions between India and Pakistan are at an all-time high after the Indian government scrapped the special status of Jammu and Kashmir and split the state into two union territories - J&K and Ladakh.

