An official order has been issued by the Pakistani government to freeze the assets and impose a travel ban on Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar after the United Nations declared him a "global terrorist".

Pakistan's Foreign Ministry issued a notification on Wednesday which stated: "The Federal Government is pleased to order that the Resolution 2368 (2017) be fully implemented" against Masood Azhar. The government directed officials to take actions "as appropriate for the implementation of sanctions" against the JeM chief, according to the notification.

Masood Azhar is also banned from selling or purchasing arms and ammunition.

In a major diplomatic victory for India, the United Nations Security Council agreed to designate Pakistan-based Masood Azhar as a "global terrorist" after China lifted its hold on a proposal by the US, the UK and France to blacklist him. The information was tweeted by India's permanent ambassador to UN, Syed Akbaruddin. His statement read, "Big, small, all join together. Masood Azhar designated as a terrorist in UN Sanctions list."

The US, the UK and France had moved the proposal to designate Masood Azhar as a "global terrorist" in the UN Security Council's 1267 Al Qaeda Sanctions Committee in February, just days after the deadly Pulwama terror attack carried out by the JeM in Jammu and Kashmir.

On Wednesday, Pakistan foreign office spokesman Mohammad Faisal said that Pakistan would "immediately enforce the sanctions" imposed on Masood Azhar.

Masood Azhar's fingerprints in India