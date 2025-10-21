Pakistan becoming next fertile ground for Hamas to rejuvenate: Report

Pakistan has now become a new ground for Hamas operatives. While the international community is focusing on demilitarising Hamas in Gaza, it cannot ignore how Pakistan is emerging as the new fertile ground for the terrorist group to rejuvenate, a report has stated.

Since Hamas attacked Israel on October 7, Hamas's special representative in Pakistan, Naji Zaheer, has been invited to rallies and conferences as a guest of honour and shared the stage with US-designated terror groups Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Muhammad, according to a report in the US-based Middle East Forum. His presence in Pakistan shows "Islamabad's apparent tolerance, if not endorsement, of Hamas's agenda."

Anna Mahjar-Barducci, a Project Director at the Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI), in the Middle East Forum, wrote, "Zaheer's footprint in Pakistan has expanded dramatically since October 2023, transforming him into a fixture at high-profile events that blend pro-Palestine rhetoric with jihadist networking. Living in the country as a Hamas special representative, Zaheer has addressed rallies and received accolades from professional bodies."

Just a week after the Hamas attack against Israeli civilians, Zaheer made remarks at a pro-Palestine rally in Peshawar, which Hamas leader Khaled Mashal virtually attended. As per media reports, Mashal said he appreciated Pakistan's support for the Palestinian people.

Just weeks later, on November 2, Zaheer virtually participated in the 'Toofan-e-Aqsa conference,' a twelve-day protest event in Karachi, organised by Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman. During the event, then-Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh stated, "I address the entire Muslim Ummah. This war is not just for Palestine; it is for the entire Ummah."

The report said, "Pakistan has emerged as a new ground for Hamas operatives. This challenges Islamabad's credentials as a reliable partner in the global fight against terrorism—and raises questions about its status as a US Major Non-NATO ally."

In January 2024, Naji Zaheer visited the Karachi Press Club, where he criticised Israel and urged Pakistani journalists to increase anti-Israel coverage. In late 2024, Zaheer was in Peshawar for the "Death to Israel" conference organised by JUI-F. Furthermore, Hamas envoy in Tehran, Khaled Qaddoumi, has amplified the terrorist group's message through media briefings and events at Pakistani institutions.

A report in the Middle East Forum stated, "The spectre of Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir emerging as a sanctuary for Hamas's ideology and operations may no longer be hypothetical. As the international community focuses on demilitarising Hamas in Gaza, it cannot ignore that Pakistan is becoming the next fertile ground for Hamas to rejuvenate."

(With inputs from IANS)