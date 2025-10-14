Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif recently praised former US President Donald Trump for his instrumental role in brokering peace in Gaza. This commendation came during the Gaza Peace Summit held in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, where a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas was announced. Sharif's remarks highlighted Trump's efforts as "genuinely, a man of peace," underscoring the former president's influence in the region.

The summit, co-chaired by Trump and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, was attended by over 20 global leaders, marking a rare moment of alignment between Pakistan, Egypt, and the United States on a peace framework. During the event, Trump expressed optimism about the future relations between India and Pakistan, stating that they are "going to live very nicely together." This statement was made in the presence of Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir, whom Trump invited to address the world delegates.

Sharif's speech was filled with accolades for Trump's "visionary leadership," crediting him for the Gaza ceasefire and the resolution of the India-Pakistan conflict. "Mr President, I would like to salute you for your exemplary leadership — visionary leadership — and I think that you're the man this world needed most at this point in time," Sharif stated.

He further emphasized that Pakistan had nominated Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize, citing his role in ending both the India-Pakistan conflict and the Gaza war. "He has not only brought peace in South Asia but also saved millions of lives," Sharif added, describing Trump as a "great president."

The backdrop to these developments includes the recent military confrontation between India and Pakistan in May 2025, following the Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir on April 22, which resulted in the deaths of 26 people, mostly tourists. In response, India launched 'Operation Sindoor' on May 7, targeting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). The confrontation concluded with a ceasefire on May 10, which Pakistan attributes to US mediation, although India maintains it was the result of direct DGMO-level talks.

The Gaza summit, however, was not without its controversies. Reports suggest that the event turned into a spectacle of self-congratulation led by Trump, who appeared more interested in stagecraft than diplomacy. Before the signing of the Gaza peace accord, Trump declared the day "a tremendous day for the world, and a tremendous day for the Middle East," describing the gathering as "the greatest assemblage of countries in terms of wealth and power ever gathered." His speech was characterized by triumphalism, with Trump praising himself for ending the war and accepting Egypt's highest civilian honor, the Order of the Nile, with the solemnity of a coronation.

The internet was abuzz with reactions to the exchanges between Sharif and Trump during the summit. While some described the exchange as a diplomatic success that strengthened Pakistan's image on the global stage, others criticized the speech as overly flattering and out of step with the occasion. A notable moment was when Trump praised India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, without naming him, saying, "India is a great country with a good friend of mine at the top."

India has consistently maintained that the understanding on cessation of hostilities with Pakistan was reached following direct talks between the Directors General of Military Operations (DGMOs) of the two militaries.

In the context of the summit, Sharif reiterated his intention to nominate Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize, citing the breakthrough in Gaza and his role in ending the India-Pakistan conflict. This year's Nobel Peace Prize went to Venezuelan opposition politician Maria Corina Machado, who has backed Trump's intervention in her country.

The summit also witnessed lighter moments, such as Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's reaction to a controversial comment by Trump. During his speech, Trump referred to Meloni as a "beautiful young woman," a remark that seemed to amuse the audience but left Meloni appearing less than pleased.

