Pakistan International Airlines incurred the wrath of many following an advertisement stating that a breakfast of sausages and baked beans was the taste of home. In the ad, which was trending on Twitter, the airlines said it will serve the 'taste of home' on board and they will do that with a dash of salt and pepper.

Pakistan International Airlines wrote: "Just when you start missing it, we serve you a taste of home! A dash of salt and little bit of pepper, we tantalize your taste buds with our delicious meal to welcome the glorious morning! #PIA #BreakfastWithPIA"

This triggered a series of replies to the tweet with angry Twitterati saying that Anda and paratha was a taste of home and not an English breakfast with sausages and baked beans with an omelette.

One angry Twitter user replied: "Please ask the Air Marshal running the airline if this is for Pakistanis or Brits. I ask because this is not a taste of home for Pakistanis and for Brits hash browns and bacon are missing."

Another user placated the situation saying that he would prefer this breakfast compared to the "greasy omelettes and the dry bun."