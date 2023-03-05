Two days after the recovery of seven kilograms of heroin, nearly Rs 2.5 crore cash, and a pistol from the house of a notorious drug peddler along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district, Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbagh Singh on Sunday said that Pakistan is using drones for dropping cash, narcotics and ammunition to keep terrorism alive in Jammu and Kashmir

"Earlier Pakistan used to smuggle narcotics and weapons together but the situation has changed now. Drones are being used to drop money and IEDs together to keep terrorism alive in J&K", the DGP told media persons.

Giving details about Poonch's recovery, the DGP said that Pakistan was sending narcotics and arms through drones in past but they have changed their modus operandi.

"Now IEDs and money are being dropped together. The IEDs are being used by terrorists while money is being given to handlers of terrorists and those involve in narcotic peddling", he said.

"Narcotics and weapons together are being smuggled from Pakistan now. These weapons go to terrorists and proceed from the sale of narcotics used in terrorist activities. All accused in the Poonch case will be unearthed and action will be taken against them", the DGP said.

He further said that it has come to the fore that the aim of dropping money through drones was to keep militancy alive in J&K by Pakistan.

The DGP said that over a dozen narco-terror cases have been reported and these cases were properly investigated.

J&K, Punjab Police jointly investigating narco-terror cases

The Director General of Police (DGP) said that J&K Police along with Narcotic Bureau Punjab have been jointly investigating narco-terror cases.

"All such modules will be busted soon and involved will not be spared", the DGP said and earlier some cases were solved with the cooperation of Punjab Police.

Narco-terror module busted in J&K Poonch on Friday

In a breakthrough in its drive against narco-terrorism, the Jammu and Kashmir Police on Friday recovered seven kilograms of heroin, over Rs 2.5 crore cash, and a pistol from the house of a notorious drug peddler along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district.

The recovery was made from the house of notorious drug peddler Rafi Dhana alias "Rafi Lala", who was recently detained under the stringent Public Safety Act, at village Danna Doyiyan in the Mandi sector of Poonch district.

Poonch Police along with components of the National Crime Agency and the CRPF raided the house of Rafi near the LoC on specific information, leading to the recovery of seven kgs of heroin, over Rs 2.5 crore as cash, 15,000 US dollars, and a pistol with one magazine and 10 rounds and seven rounds of SLR.