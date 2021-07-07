Within days after the drone attack on the Jammu Air Force station, a group of Pakistani terrorists on Wednesday tried to infiltrate the Indian side from the Line of Control (LoC) in the Nowshera sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district.

One infiltrator was killed during an infiltration attempt on the LoC. Arms and ammunition were also recovered from the spot. According to Lt Col Devender Anand PRO Defence, the infiltration attempt was foiled on early Wednesday morning.

"A group of Pakistani terrorists made an attempt to infiltrate across the Line of Control in the Nowshera sector. Alert Army troops thwarted the infiltration bid by suitably employing an integrated surveillance grid along with domination by fire, and engaging the terrorists in a fierce firefight in which one terrorist was neutralized and his body has been recovered," he said.

"War-like stores including an AK 47 rifle, four magazines of AK 47 with ammunition and two hand grenades have been recovered from the terrorist. This action by alert Army troops displays resolve of Indian Army to thwart any misadventure on the Line of Control", Col Anand informed.

Earlier Pakistan violated ceasefire on IB on June 2

Despite committing to strictly adhere to a ceasefire along the border, Pakistani soldiers are indulged in firing from LoC and International Border (IB). On June 2, Pakistani Rangers fired at a machine engaged in cleaning bushes along the International Border in Jammu district's Vikram post in the Arnia sector. The Border Security Force (BSF), guarding the border, had also fired a few rounds in retaliation.

On May 19, BSF foiled an infiltration bid, attempted through in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba sector with the arrest of an intruder from Pakistan. The intruder, who was injured in the firing, later succumbed at a hospital in Jammu.

Earlier, an intruder was shot dead by BSF along the IB in the same sector on May 5 when he refused to stop when warned by the security personnel.

On April 13, the BSF had caught a Pakistani intruder along the IB in the RS Pura sector of the Jammu district. He, too, did not heed warning calls and received minor injuries when fired at by a BSF jawan.

India, Pakistan reiterated commitment to follow the ceasefire

After the repeated violations of the 2003 ceasefire, India and Pakistan had announced on February 25 this year to strictly adhere to a ceasefire along the LoC and IB in J&K.

The director generals of military operations of India and Pakistan reviewed the situation along the Line of Control (Loc) and all other sectors and agreed upon achieving mutually beneficial and sustainable peace along the borders since then not a single shot has been fired along the IB and 744-km LoC thereby bringing relief to the hapless villagers on either side of the border.