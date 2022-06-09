PAK meme star Aamir Liaquat dead: Mystery surrounds PAK TV host & politician's death [details]

The former Member of National Assembly (MNA) and a popular TV host Aamir Liaquat died under mysterious circumstances. The PTI leader was found unconscious at his home in Khudad Colony in Karachi and was shifted to a private hospital in a critical condition.

According to local reports, Liaquat fell ill on Wednesday night but refused to go to the hospital. On Thursday morning, one of Liaquat's employees heard a scream from his room, but it was locked from the inside. The staff had to break open the door when there was no response from Liaquat.

The staff rushed Liaquat to the hospital, but the doctors declared him brought dead. The police have launched an investigation into the death of the former MNA and even conducted a search of his home.

The police will review CCTV footage to ascertain the facts, which led to the death. A postpartum will also be conducted due to the mysterious circumstances of Liaquat's death. However, Karachi, DIG East Muquddas Haider said prima facie no foul play could be detected.

Who was Aamir Liaquat?

Born on July 5, 1971, Aamir Liaquat is a known personality both in India and Pakistan. Besides his political career, he was also columnist, television host, and comedian. The masses would know him from the memes that made him quite popular in India and Pakistan.

Liaquat joined politics with the Muttahida Qaumi Movement and was elected as an MP of Pakistan for the first time in 2002. In 2004, he was appointed as the minister of state for religious affairs and Zakat and Ushar Division in September 2004. He joined PTI in 2008.

Liaquat was at the centre of many controversies. The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) banned many of his shows over hate speech.

Liaquat is survived by two children and was married thrice.