In a tragic loss to the Indian music industry, renowned classical musician and Santoor Maestro Pandit Bhajan Sopori passed away on Thursday. The renowned Kashmiri musician was hospitalised in Gurgaon's Fortis Hospital, where he reportedly breathed his last. He was aged 71.

Pandit Sopori's cremation is to take place on Friday afternoon. He is survived by his son Abhay Rustum Sopori, who is also a noted Santoor player.

Who was Pandit Bhajan Sopori?

Born as Pandit Bhajan Lal in 1948 in Srinagar, Sopori went on to master the Santoor - a classical Indian musical instrument. He was awarded the Jammu and Kashmir State lifetime achievement award on 67th Indian Republic Day 2016.

Sopori's family has played santoor for over six generations. His first performance was at a conference when he was only five years old. He has learned western classical music from Washington University & Hindustani from his grandfather S.C. Sopori and father Shambhoo Nath.

Pandit Sopori was considered to be a cultural link between J&K and the rest of India. He is also a recipient of Padma Shri among hundred other respected accolades. He was also awarded the prestigious National Kalidas Samman 2020 by the Government of Madhya Pradesh for his contribution to Hindustani Classical Music.

In his career spanning over seven decades, Pandit Sopori explored various dimensions of santoor. With his passing, India and the world has lost a great gem of a musician.