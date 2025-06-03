PAK influencer shot dead in suspected honour killing; outrage erupts online

The tragic death of Sana Yousuf, a prominent Pakistani social media influencer and first-year MBBS student, has ignited widespread outrage and calls for justice. On June 3, 2025, Sana was shot dead at her home in Islamabad's G-13/1 area, allegedly by a male relative. This incident has been reported as a suspected honour killing, a deeply rooted issue in Pakistan that continues to claim lives, particularly those of women who assert their independence or maintain a public presence.

Sana, originally from Upper Chitral, was a rising digital star known for her engaging lifestyle content and advocacy for women's rights and education. With over 400,000 followers across various social media platforms, she had become an inspiration for many young Pakistanis, especially girls. Her motivational content and efforts to highlight Chitral's culture had earned her recognition beyond her hometown. Her untimely death has not only left her followers in mourning but has also reignited the debate on the safety and rights of women in Pakistan.

According to local media reports, Sana was killed at close range by a male relative who had come to visit her. The suspect engaged Sana in a brief conversation outside her home before following her inside and opening fire. "The suspect entered the home, fired multiple shots, and escaped," a police official stated. Sana succumbed to her injuries on the spot, and her body was later taken into custody by the Sumbal police and shifted to the hospital for a postmortem examination.

Outrage over murder

The police have launched a manhunt to apprehend the accused and are investigating all possible motives behind the murder, including the possibility of it being an honour killing. This heinous act has sparked massive outrage on social media, with hashtags like 'Justice For Sana Yousuf' trending on platforms such as Instagram and X. Influencers, activists, and ordinary citizens have flooded the internet, demanding swift action and justice for the slain content creator.

The tragedy of Sana Yousuf's death is reminiscent of a similar incident earlier this year when a man in Pakistan murdered his teenage daughter over her TikTok presence. In that case, the family had recently moved from the United States to Pakistan, and the father initially tried to claim that unknown assailants were responsible before confessing to the crime. These incidents highlight the pervasive culture of violence against women in Pakistan, where honour killings remain a grim reality.