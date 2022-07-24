Bangladesh's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has asked the Pakistan High Commission in Dhaka to remove the distorted image of Bangladesh flag from its Facebook page.

The Ministry's directive on Saturday came after the High Commission uploaded a merged image of Bangladesh and Pakistan flags as the cover photo of their official Facebook page last week.

Since then, the incident drew widespread criticism on the social media platform Facebook.

Later, the High Commission closed the comments option of the post.

Groups like the 'Bangladesh Muktijuddho Mancha' and the 'Ekattorer Ghatak Dalal Nirmul Committee' strongly condemned and protested against the High Commission for humiliating the national flag of Bangladesh.

