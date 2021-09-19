A case has been registered against cleric Maulana Abdul Aziz, his collaborators, as well as seminary students under the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA) and different sections of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) after flags representing the Afghan Taliban, were found hoisted on the rooftop of the Jamia Hafsa seminary in Islamabad, Dawn news reported.

Talking to Dawn, officers of the capital administration and police confirmed that the case was registered after flags representing the Afghan Taliban were found hoisted on the rooftop of the seminary.

The administrator of the seminary, Maulana Aziz, also openly threatened the police with dire consequences by using the name of Afghan Taliban.

Besides, the seminary students and teachers challenged the police and taunted them with remarks, they added, the report said.

Taliban flags hoisted in PAK

This was the third time since August 21 the Afghan Taliban flags were hoisted on the seminary, which is located adjacent to the Lal Masjid.

Earlier, at least five white flags were found installed on the rooftop of the Jamia.

After receiving information, the district administration sent a police contingent, including anti-riot unit, which cordoned off the seminary.

Red Mosque's Maulana Abdul Aziz is threatening policemen with violence who have come to remove Afghan Taliban flag from Jamia Hafsa. #Islamabad #Pakistan pic.twitter.com/D17kB6nMWI — Roohan Ahmed (@Roohan_Ahmed) September 18, 2021

To counter the presence of the police, a number of seminary students climbed on to the rooftop.

Besides, other students also reached outside the building, they said, adding that the students and teachers challenged the police and taunted them with remarks, the report said.

This created tension in the area but both sides restrained themselves from physical confrontation.

Some people affiliated with the seminary, including Maulana Abdul Aziz, also displayed weapons.

However, hoisting flags of the Afghan Taliban on the building spread terror and insecurity among the local residents, they said.

(With inputs from IANS)