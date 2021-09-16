The withdrawal of US military from Afghanistan changed the dynamics of the entire country. In a matter of weeks, Taliban took over the country by force, forcing the president to flee and hundreds and thousands of others who feared for their lives under the Taliban regime. From forming its regime to creating its own army to defend the country, Taliban is busy reinforcing its foothold in the country. While it does so, global criticism isn't resting.

Taking a strong stand against the Taliban's regime, US senators have written to US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, urging him to use his authority to designate Taliban a terrorist organization. The letter, signed by Joni K Ernst, Tommy Tubervile, Rick Scott and Dan Sullivan, highlights the atrocities of Taliban towards the people of Afghanistan as well as the Americans. The senators reminded US Secy of the Hamid Karzai airport incident, which resulted in the loss of American service members' lives.

"Given their history of supporting terror attacks on the United States, their brutal style of governance, their continued display of atrocities against Americans and our allies, and now, their enhanced military capability, the current version of the Taliban government presents a significant threat to the United States. Further, the Taliban display the will and the means to attack Americans and American interests," the letter read.

Full text of US senators' letter