In a shocking revelation that has come to light from Africa, a Pakistan Army colonel tasked with UN duties in Congo has been found to be converting UN mission employees to Islam in the country. Islam is the minority religion within Democratic Republic of the Congo, where the large majority is affiliated to various Christian sects.

According to local sources, Colonel Saqib Mushtaqi, Pakistani contingent deputy commander part of United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUSCO), is accused of proselytizing. The Pakistan Army official reportedly approached a few Christian UN mission employees, asking them to convert them to Islam.

The General Headquarters (GHQ) has also launched an internal inquiry into the incident, according to reports. It's not clear yet what action will be taken against the official.

Pakistan peacekeepers under scrutiny

This isn't the first time Pakistani Army officials part of UN missions have made the headlines for wrong reasons. In 2012, two Pakistani Formed Police Unit (FPU) were accused of sexually abusing a 12-year-old mentally challenged boy repeatedly. The shocking incident forced Islamabad to initiate court-martial proceedings against the officials.

During this revelation, it was revealed that such incidents had been occurring since 2005. The UN maintains a zero-tolerance strategy for sexual exploitation.