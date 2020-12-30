With the new strain of coronavirus entering various countries across the world, a doctor from Pakistan just dropped his pearls of wisdom on how to increase immunity against the deadly coronavirus.

During a discussion on a news channel, Pakistani doctor Shahid Masood claimed that consuming popcorn increased immunity against the new Coronavirus. "Eating popcorn will increase immunity."

Pakistani television channel GNN TV was broadcasting a live program with Dr Shahid Masood. In this program, Dr Shahid Masood claimed that consuming popcorn will help build immunity against the new Coronavirus.

"Eat popcorn, it increases immunity against the new COVID mutation"

Here's what he said, "Eat popcorn to increase immunity against the new Covid second wave mutation, which is N501Y. Eat popcorn, it increases immunity." The anchor on the show was also seen smiling at the doctor's advise.

This video of Dr Shahid Masood was tweeted by Pakistani journalist Nayla Inayat which has left netizens from both India and Pakistan in splits after the video went viral. Senior journalist Tarek Fatah tweeted, "Pakistani physician claims eating popcorn is the best way to build immunity against #COVID19. Which begs the question: How does one country produce so many rectums? How does Pakistan do it?"

This is not the first time people have peddled bizarre cures for Covid-19, previously cow dung and cow urine were also advised to keep coronavirus at bay.

The new UK strain of coronavirus was also confirmed in Pakistan. So far, 4 75,085 cases of corona have been reported in Pakistan, of which 4,25,494 people have recovered while 9,992 have lost their lives.

