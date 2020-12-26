Pakistani Maulana, Tariq Jameel who was in news for blaming COVID-19 on 'scantily dressed women' has taken a complete U-turn on his earlier stance. The preacher who was tested positive earlier this month has now been discharged from the hospital and has appealed to the people to adhere to standard operating procedures (SOPs) to check the spread of the deadly virus which has taken more than 10,000 lives in Pakistan.

After testing positive for the coronavirus, Jameel was admitted to the Combined Military Hospital (CMH) in Rawalpindi on 13 December. After getting discharged from the hospital the Maulana in a video on his Youtube channel requested all to follow guidelines.

"During the first wave of the coronavirus, I had uploaded a video [regarding the issue]. However, I did not know what it (virus) really was. This time I myself got infected but with the blessings of Allah, I have now recovered," he said. Maulana Tariq Jameel could be seen out of breath during the course of the video, a symptom frequently associated with patients recovering from Covid-19 that claimed over 17, 50,000 and infected over 80 million globally.

Maulana Tariq Jameel Saabh talking about the seriousness of Covid19 and how important it is to wear a Mask . Maulana saabh was just discharged from the hospital after testing positive and thankfully he has recovered from Covid19 now . Please share with Family and friends. pic.twitter.com/TVYlZA8Jly — Sardar Nasir Ali Khan (@RJNASIROFFICIAL) December 25, 2020

"I cannot speak for very long," he added. Labeling the outbreak as a "calamity" he urged his believers to take extra precautions and added that "no one should ever step outside without a mask" stressing that at all times they should keep a gap of six feet.

'Covid-19 has been unleashed on humanity because of the wrongdoing of women'

Jameel was in news in April when he publically blamed women for Covid-19. Maulana contested that Covid-19 has been unleashed on humanity because of the 'wrongdoing of women' who 'were often scantily dressed.'

The comments were made in the presence of Pakistan PM Imran Khan. The Maulana condemned women for dancing and for how they dress during a televised prayer, saying these "immodest actions" have brought the wrath of the Almighty upon the world.

"When a Muslim's daughter practices immodesty and the youth indulges in immorality, then Allah's torment is unto such a nation," the maulana had said. The Maulana also criticized the media for spreading lies. He described media houses around the world as "liars," including those in Pakistan.

However, the man who suffered from Covid-19 infection has many precautions to share now with a change of heart as well.