Pakistan Army helicopter went down on the Siachen glacier on Monday due to bad weather. In the accident, both pilots on board were killed, the military said in a statement. Rescue choppers and troops have been dispatched to Siachen.

According to the official statement, the pilots were identified as Major Irfan Bercha and Major Raja Zeeshan Jahanzeb. No further details are available on the crash.

Siachen glacier

The Siachen glacier is known for its tragedies. It is located in the Karakoram Range and is often referred to as the "highest battleground of earth." India and Pakistan have fought two of their three wars over Kashmir in the region. Even then, more deaths are caused due to avalanches or cold than in combat.