Pakistan doesn't compromise on funding terror organisations, even if it is at the cost of leaving its own government employees unpaid for several months. The infighting took an ugly turn on Friday when the Pakistan Embassy in Serbia released a remix video ft Imran Khan, which exposes and humiliates Pakistan Prime Minister on a global platform.

"With inflation breaking all previous records, how long do you expect @ImranKhanPTI that we government official will remain silent & keep working for you without been paid for past 3 months & our children been forced out of school due to non-payment of fees. Is this #NayaPakistan?" officials of the PAK government question.

It appears the officials ran out of all ways to get PAK PM's attention to the matter of non-payment of their salaries for three whole months. In the same tweet thread, the embassy accepted that there was no other option left to explore.

This act humiliates Imran Khan and Co, while exposing the current affairs of the country, which conveniently redirects funds towards terrorizing.

"Aap ne ghabrana nahi"

The viral remix rap video was created by Saad Alavi, who is Pakistan's Yashraj Mukhate. In the video, Imran Khan's signature catchphrase "Aap ne ghabrana nai" has been fused in between strong criticisms. The video was originally shared by the rapper in March this year, but has gone viral on social media after Pakistan embassy in Serbia tweeted it to highlight non-payment of salaries.

The bit where Imran Khan says "Aap ne ghabrana nai" has been picked from his television address in March last year when the COVID-19 pandemic was spreading in Pakistan. Netizens have reacted to the video strongly, while some find it amusing, others say this exposes the financial crisis the country is currently facing.

