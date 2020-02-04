The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) highlighted the lack of proper food and gears for the troops deployed in Siachen and Ladakh in its report tabled in Lok Sabha on Monday. The CAG audit revealed that the soldiers in these areas were forced to use old and recycled high-altitude clothing, including snow goggles and boots.

The CAG report is based on the performance audit of provisioning and procurement from 2015-16 to 2017-18. The audit watchdog also highlighted that the soldiers in these high-altitude areas had inadequate special ration, which affected their calorie intake by 82 percent.

"There were delays of up to four years in the procurement of high-altitude clothing and equipment, leading to an acute shortage of essential clothing and equipment. There was a critical shortage of snow goggles, ranging from 62% to 98%. The troops had not been issued 'multi-purpose boots' from November 2015 to September 2016, and had to resort to the recycling of available boots," the CAG said.

Shocking findings in CAG audit

Here are some shocking findings in the CAG audit report that highlights the improper provisioning of troops in high-altitude areas ranging from 16,000 to 22,000 feet facing Pakistan and China:

Soldiers had to use recycled multi-purpose boots to protect feet at -55 degrees Celsius due to unavailability of new stock

There was deficiency ranging from 15 to 98 percent in 18 items of the Special Clothing and Mountaineering Equipment (SCME) such as head cap, socks, sleeping bag and face mask

Soldiers were issued a huge quantity of life saving and essential items with expired shelf life

HACE items such as face mask and sleeping bags of old specifications were procured

Inadequate special ration compromised the calorie intake of the troops by as high as 82 percent

The pilot project to improve housing conditions of troops in high altitude areas was not successful

MoD's response

In response to CAG's audit, the defence ministry said that the deficiencies in high-altitude clothing and equipment will be made up in due time despite budget constraints. But MoD had said in March last year that the budgetary constraints led to the cuts in the quantity being procured.

An army officer said that things have improved since the time the audit was conducted (2015-16 to 2017-18) and that there is no lack of clothing and equipment for soldiers in areas like Siachen, TOI reported.