In a major move, the Narendra Modi-led NDA government has approved the creation of the post of Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) – a four-star position being created as part of a defence management overhaul. The announcement for the creation of the top military post, which was made on Tuesday, December 24, has been a long-pending recommendation of various defence panels.

Announcing the Cabinet's decision, Union Human Resource Development Minister Prakash Javadekar said, "CDS will have all powers of a secretary-level officer. The files need not go through defence secretary and the CDS will be empowered to send to it directly to the defence minister."

20 years after the Kargil Review Committee recommended India to get its first CDS, single point advisor to the government on matters military and strategic, the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) this morning approved the creation for the post of CDS. The CCS has also approved Ajit Doval's panel report on CDS responsibilities.

General Bipin Rawat frontrunner for CDS

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the CDS post while addressing the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the occasion of 73rd Independence Day. PM Modi's announcement of installing a CDSis aimed at ensuring better coordination among the three services and the increasingly relevant Strategic Forces Command (SFC) in charge of the nuclear force under the Nuclear Command Authority.

Who reports to CDS

Strategic Forces Command (Nuclear Weapons)

Defence Cyber Agency

Defence Space Agency

Defence Special Ops division

Andaman and Nicobar Command