Team India's star player Hardik Pandya is in the news not just for his terrific innings in the recent World Cup but also for his personal life.

Recently, Hardik Pandya and his wife Natasa have announced separation. The actor flew to Serbia with her son. Days after announcing separation. On Saturday, Hardik attended an event of his clothing brand. The Team India star all-rounder Hardik Pandya dodged the question about his personal life and separation from Natasa Stankovic. Instead, he spoke extensively about physical fitness and how much he has pushed himself over the years.

Hardik Pandya makes first public appearance since divorce announcement

Speaking to Jatin Sapru, Pandya said, "When our body does not get tired, our mind gets tired. So, so many times in my life, the difference between when I was able to push my limits was always the fact that when my mind gets tired, I would tell my body to just push because you will always have extra effort in your body. The difference between, if you do 20 and if I do 20, we are on the same level. But if I push to 25 and if I challenge my mindset, next time I'm going to do 25, next time I'm going to do 30."

He added, "The point that it is very, very important to clean your mind sometime as well, that your body has much more than what you can think and that video (he watched as a 16-year-old) stayed with me for so long that, every time in my life, when my trainer is telling me to do 10 push-ups, I've always ended up doing 15."

Several videos and pictures from the event have gone viral. In circulating clips, netizens expressed concern over Hardik's facial expression. A section of netizens said that Hardik is sad and upset, while a section of netizens were of the view that in Natasa and Hardik's separation, their child will suffer.

A user wrote, "A lot of pain behind his smile."

Another mentioned, "A pain in his eyes speaks a lot stay strong hardik ❤️‍.."

The third one said, "Feeling bad for the innocent child."

Team India squad for 3 T20Is & 3 ODIs announced

Hardik Pandya will be seen in the T20I series against Sri Lanka, starting on July 27th.

The Men's Selection Committee announced India's squads for the upcoming tour of Sri Lanka was announced on Thursday.

T20I Squad: Suryakumar Yadav (C), Ꮪhubman Gill (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rinku Singh, Riyan Parag, Rishabh Pant (WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Khaleel Ahmed, Mohd. Siraj.

ODI Squad: Rohit Sharma (C), Ꮪhubman Gill (VC), Virat Kohli, KL Rahul (WK), Rishabh Pant (WK), Shreyas Iyer, Shivam Dube, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Riyan Parag, Axar Patel, Khaleel Ahmed, Harshit Rana.

Hardik was mercilessly trolled during IPL 2024

Hardik Pandya faced trolling and flak during IPL 2024 after replacing Rohit Sharma as the captain of the Mumbai Indians. With widespread criticism hovering, his performances also suffered leading to the five-time champions finishing in the bottom half of the points table. However, he turned his form around in the T20 World Cup 2024 and played an integral role in breaking India's 11-year-old ICC trophy drought.