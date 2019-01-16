Sudeep's Pailwan teaser has been overwhelmingly received by the cinema-goers. Not just audience, celebrities, cutting across language barriers, have hailed the video from S Krishna-directorial multilingual movie.

From Bollywood superstar Salman Khan to Tamil filmmaker-actor Dhanush, many have showered good words about the teaser from Pailwan. The actor's makeover, toned physique and his finishing wrestling movie have won a lot of appreciation.

Here check out the good words said by the celebs:

Salman Khan: @KicchaSudeep , you have taken what we started to another level, all the best and congrats to the MAN, to the PAILWAAN

Ganesh: That's our desi pailwan @KicchaSudeep sir looking very different wowww,really appreciate ur hard work,all the best @krisshdop

Suniel Shetty: This looks massive @KicchaSudeep!! Delighted to be a part of this one, can't wait for it to hit the screens @krisshdop #PailwaanTeaser #BandhaNodoPailwaan #Pailwaan #PailwaanKusthiTeaser

Aftab Shivdasani: My dear @KicchaSudeep what an outstanding teaser!! You are looking like a rock star! So proud of all the hard work you have put in (and I have seen it for myself!) kudos my brother! Looking forward to the film and of course seeing you soon #PailwanTeaser

Dhanush: Here is my good friend @KicchaSudeep 's pailwaan teaser. Looks very intriguing and interesting. All the best Sudeep sir. May all your hard work pay off. God bless.

taran adarsh: Wow is the word for this teaser... Terrific glimpse of #Kannada film #Pailwaan... Stars Kichcha Sudeep... Will release in multiple languages... #PailwaanTeaser [with English subtitles]:

PURIJAGAN: Sir @KicchaSudeep your #pailwaanTeaser is super.. very promising (link: https://youtu.be/POMumo3pS80) youtu.be/POMumo3pS80

Ram Gopal Varma: WOW WOW WOW! @KicchaSudeep looks like the SULTAN of PAILWAANS in this KILLER #pailwaanTeaser (link: https://youtu.be/POMumo3pS80) youtu.be/POMumo3pS80

Pavan Wadeyar: Woow super teaser olle pattu hakkavre @KicchaSudeep sir and @krisshdop

And team congratulations all the best.

Anup Bhandari: #BandaNodoPailwaan @KicchaSudeep looking awesome sir! You can cheat on your diet & have a royal feast today . ATB @krishdop @iswapnakrishna & team!

Ravi Kishan: @KicchaSudeep u nailed it bro wahhh maza aa Gaya and really excited to release this movie in my territory #bihar and #up will do dubbing for u in my voice bro congratulations in advance pakka #BlockBuster #mass power

Tharun Sudhir: When dedication meets passion, here is the result @KicchaSudeep. Good luck to @krisshdop and team #pailwaan. #BandhaNodoPailwaan

Riteish Deshmukh: What a fantastic teaser.... so proud of my brother @KicchaSudeep -absolute mass & high on swag #Pailwaan आता हा पैलवान मराठीत सुद्धा दिसणार - मातीतला खेळ, मातीतला खेळाडू ...

sumalatha ambareesh: Super transformation

All the best for a great kusthi

Danish Sait: Bollywood waalon, yeh humare Bhai hain! Jab aate hain, hit dekar jaate hain The teaser of #Pailwan looks great @KicchaSudeep sir, been reading up about the transformation exercise, very inspiring!

SRIIMURALI: And wowww Sudi @KicchaSudeep U look fantastic Brodha... that fitness... luved the Teaser all the best for #Pailwaan

Prabhudheva: Amazing teaser, best wishes to @KicchaSudeep and the team

#PailwaanTeaser

Rishi: Here is our Badshah. U look brilliant @KicchaSudeep sir. Waiting for the film now :). #BandaNodoPailwaan

#Pailwaan

Vishnu Induri: #PailwaanTeaser is Class Apart. Looking forward for the film.

PC Shekar: #PailwaanTeaser brilliant stuff!!! Every frame speaks the amount of hard effort Stunning to watch @KicchaSudeep sir entry...loved passion & dedication All the very best entire team

Kumar Bangarappa: Excellent teaser and looks really grand, ur dedication has paid off.. wishing you and the entire team of #PAILWAN all the best, success and a very happy Sankranthi @KicchaSudeep

Rashmika Mandanna: Just watched #PailwaanTeaser @KicchaSudeep it's just amazing loved your energy sir All the very best to entire team @aakanksha_s30 ma'am @krisshdop

Manvitha Kamath: Mesmerised by your dedication, Kay sir whatta teaser

Santhosh Ananddram: Here comes the teaser of pailwan Ur dedication-ur passion towards cinema is unmatchable Sir @KicchaSudeep kittappa @krisshdop as a Producer&Director u have the best in ur hand

sonu sood: Congrats my brother @KicchaSudeep on the release of this amazing trailer of #Pailwan This is a winner my brother. ❤️

Rajesh Krishnan: This is Sudeep for you. What a mindblowing teaser. Looks like another milestone for the KFI.

Parul Yadav: Parul Yadav: The Badshah @KicchaSudeep is back as Krishna the warrior for righteousness!! So happy to see big scale movies happening in namma Sandalwood!! More power to the #AbhinayaChakravarty as he takes our industry to newer heights!