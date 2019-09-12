Director S Krishna's Kannada movie Pailwan (Pailwaan/Pehlwan/Pehlwaan) starring Kichcha Sudeep, Sunil Shetty and Aakanksha Singh, has received mixed review and rating from Telugu critics.

Pailwan is a sports action drama film and director S Krishna has written the script and dialogues for the movie, which has been produced by Swapna Krishna under the banner RRR Motion Pictures and Zee Studios. The flick has received a U/A certificate from the censor board and its runtime is 2.38 hours.

Pailwan movie story: Sarkar (Suniel Shetty) is a wrestling coach, who wants his adapted son Krishna (Sudeep) to win national championship. He trains Krishna (Sudeep) to fulfil his dream, but the latter commits a mistake by falling in love with Rukmini (Aakanksha Singh). This leads to the breakup between father and son. How Krishna reunites with his father and fulfils his dream form the crux of the story.

Analysis: Pailwan has a simple story, but the presentation is good. The first half is high on commercial elements to impress Sudeep's fans but lacks story. The twist before the interval gains momentum for the second half, which has an emotional plot. The climax is predictable but interesting, say the Telugu critics.

Performance: Sudeep has delivered electrifying performance, which is the highlight of Pailwan. Suniel Shetty and Aakanksha Singh have done justice to their roles and their chemistry with the hero are among the attractions of the film. Sushant Singh, Kabir Duhan Singh, Avinash, Sharath Lohitashwa and Appanna are also assets of the movie, say the Telugu critics.

Technical: Pailwan has rich production values. Karunakara's picturisation, Arjun Janya's songs and background score, wrestling scenes and dialogues are the attractions on the technical front, add the Telugu critics.

Pailwaan movie review: We bring you some Telugu critics' verdict ratings for the film published on various websites.

123telugu Rating: 2.75