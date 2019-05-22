Kiccha Sudeep will be unveiling the first look poster of his co-star Suniel Shetty from their upcoming movie Pailwaan.

"Happy to tweet the poster of Sarkar... Played by @SunielVShetty Anna in #Pailwaan.. 6 pm today. Thank u Anna for all ur support n luv. U were amzin on set,, n u are amazing in the role [sic]," Sudeep posted.

Suniel Shetty is making his Sandalwood debut with Pailwaan. He plays an important role in the Kannada movie, but it is unclear whether he has negative shades to his role or not, considering Sushant Singh and Kabir Duhan Singh are also part of the flick.

Pailwaan is an action thriller in which Sudeep plays the role of a wrestler and boxer. As per the rumours, he is enacting dual roles in the multilingual movie. The teaser of the film released earlier had registered record views on YouTube.

S Krishna's flick will be dubbed into nine languages that include Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam and Marathi.

Pailwan unites S Krishna and Sudeep after their super hit movie Hebbuli. Popular Hindi TV actress Akanksha Singh is making her Sandalwood debut and is pairing up with Kiccha. The film has Arjun Janya's music and Karunakar's cinematography.

S Krishna's wife Swapna is turning producer with Pailwan.

The movie is scheduled for release on August 9, it is expected to clash with Darshan's Kurukshetra, which is likely to hit the screens on August 8.