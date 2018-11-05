Former Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) chief Pahlaj Nihalani on Monday moved Bombay High Court against the film certification body for suggesting approximately 20 cuts in his upcoming production Rangeela Raja starring Govinda and Shakti Kapoor.

"My film was reviewed 40 days after applying. I was going to release my film on November 8. Thugs of Hindostan had applied 20 days after me. Prasoon Joshi and Aamir Khan are good friends, so they were given preference. The cuts suggested for my film violate CBFC guidelines," Pahlaj Nihalani told ANI while accusing CBFC chief Prasoon Joshi of malpractices.

With Rangeela Raja, Nihalani is reuniting with actor Govinda after 25 years. They had earlier worked together in films like Ilzaam, Shola Aur Shabnam and Aankhen.

Rangeela Raja also stars Shakti Kapoor, Digangana Suryavanshi, Mishika Chourasia, and Anupama Agnihotri. It is scheduled to be released on November 16.

(With ANI Inputs)