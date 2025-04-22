In a deeply shocking turn of events, a group of terrorists opened fire on tourists in Pahalgam, one of Kashmir's most popular hill stations, on Tuesday afternoon, killing one tourist and injuring at least 12 others, including locals. Some of the injured are said to be in critical condition.

The attack took place around 2:30 p.m. in the Baisaran area— a picturesque meadow located 3 to 4 km uphill from the Pahalgam market, accessible only on foot or horseback. According to reports, at least seven terrorists dressed in army fatigues ambushed the group of horse-riding tourists, indiscriminately firing at close range before fleeing into the nearby forests.

While local officials have confirmed one death and 12 injuries, conflicting reports from other agencies have estimated the death toll to be higher. Official confirmation is awaited.

Security forces swiftly cordoned off the area and launched a combing operation to track down the terrorists. The critically injured were shifted from Pahalgam Hospital to Srinagar.

Claiming responsibility for the attack, LeT offshoot terror group TRF released a statement: "More than 85,000 domiciles have been issued to non-locals, creating a pathway for demographic change in Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK). These non-locals arrive posing as tourists, obtain domiciles, and then begin to act as if they own the land. Consequently, violence will be directed toward those attempting to settle illegally."

This is the first targeted terror attack on tourists in Kashmir in 2025, raising fresh concerns over security at a time when the valley is witnessing a booming tourist season.

With all hotels in Srinagar, Gulmarg, Sonamarg, and Pahalgam fully booked, Jammu & Kashmir is expecting to welcome over 2 crore tourists this year, a number projected to set new records.

Tourist hotspots like Pahalgam had traditionally remained untouched by terrorists, but recent years have seen a shift. A similar attack on tourists occurred last year, and today's incident will pose an early test for Amritpal Singh (IPS), who recently took over as the SSP of Anantnag.

PM Modi speaks to HM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was briefed about the situation and held a telephonic conversation with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, instructing him to take all suitable measures and ensure strictest possible action. The PM has also asked Shah to personally visit the site. The Home Minister is expected to leave for Kashmir soon.

Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha, in multiple public statements, has underscored the need to dismantle the entire ecosystem of terrorism—from active terrorists to their overground workers and sympathizers. Tuesday's attack is likely to intensify counter-terror operations in South Kashmir.

"I strongly condemn the cowardly terror attack on tourists in Pahalgam. I assure the people that those behind this despicable attack will not go unpunished. Spoke to the DGP & Security officials. Army and J&K Police teams have rushed to the area and launched search operations," LG Sinha posted on X.

"Directed the district administration and the health officials to provide immediate medical attention to those admitted at Pahalgam. An injured tourist has been evacuated to GMC Anantnag. I pray for the speedy recovery of all the injured," LG Manoj Sinha added.

The attack triggered strong reactions from across the political spectrum.

"I'm shocked beyond belief. This attack on our visitors is an abomination... I've spoken to my colleague @sakinaitoo & she has moved to the hospital to oversee arrangements for the injured. I'll be flying back to Srinagar immediately," J&K CM Omar Abdullah posted on X.

PDP President Mehbooba Mufti also condemned the attack. "I strongly condemn the cowardly attack on tourists in Pahalgam, which tragically killed five and injured several as being reported for now. Such violence is unacceptable and must be denounced... Ensuring visitor safety is paramount, and steps must be taken to prevent future attacks."

This is a developing story...