The Centre on Saturday announced to suspend exchange of inbound mails and parcels from Pakistan via air and surface routes, after banning all imports and barring Pakistani-flagged vessels from entering the ports earlier in the day.

In a notification, the Ministry of Communications announced the suspension of mails and parcels from the neighbouring country, in the wake of the brutal Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people, mostly tourists.

"The Government of India has decided to suspend exchange of all categories of inbound mail and parcels from Pakistan through air and surface routes," read the notification.

India earlier banned all imports -- direct and indirect -- from Pakistan amid rising tensions.

According to a notification by the Commerce Ministry, "Direct or indirect import or transit of all goods originating in or exported from Pakistan, whether or not freely importable or otherwise permitted, shall be prohibited with immediate effect, until further orders."

"This restriction is imposed in the interest of national security and public policy. Any exception to this prohibition shall require prior approval of the Government of India," said the notification.

Later, New Delhi barred Pakistan-flagged ships from entering any of its ports.

According to a directive from the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Pakistan-flagged ships have been banned from entering Indian ports. The directive also prohibited India-flagged vessels from docking at ports in Pakistan.

Citing national security concerns, the directive was implemented to "ensure the safety of Indian assets, cargo, and related infrastructure, in public interest and for the interest of Indian shipping." The directive is effective immediately and will remain in force until further notice.

"The objective of the Act is to foster the development and ensure the efficient maintenance of an Indian mercantile marine, in a manner best suited to serve national interests," the order issued by the ministry said.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday reaffirmed India's unwavering resolve to act decisively against terrorism and those who support it.

Speaking during a joint press conference with Angolan President Joao Manuel Goncalves Lourenco, Prime Minister Modi stated, "We are firmly united in our stance against terrorism. I expressed my gratitude to President Lourenco and the people of Angola for their sympathies to those killed in the Pahalgam terror attack."

"We are committed to taking firm and decisive actions against terrorists and those who support them. We thank Angola for its support in our fight against terrorism," the Prime Minister added.

(With inputs from IANS)