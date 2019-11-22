Director Anees Bazmee's Hindi movie Pagalpanti starring Anil Kapoor, John Abraham, Ileana D'Cruz, Arshad Warsi, Urvashi Rautela, Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda and Saurabh Shukla, has got mixed reviews from the audience.

Pagalpanti is an action comedy film and Anees Bazmee has co-written the dialogues and script with Rajiv Kaul and Praful Parekh. Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Kumar Mangat and Abhishek Pathak have produced it under the banners T-Series and Panorama Studios. The movie has received a U/A certificate and its runtime is 2.13 hours.

Pagalpanti movie story: Raj Kishore (John Abraham) and his friends Junky (Arshad Warsi) and Chandu (Pulkit Samrat) are considered as losers in their lives by the people. They are thinking about becoming rich, when gangsters Raja (Saurabh Shukla) and WiFi Bhai (Anil Kapoor) hire them to recover their damages. How they fool the gangsters and rob their money form the crux of the story.

Analysis: Pagalpanti deals with a routine and predictable story and Anees Bazmee has created an illogical screenplay. But it is high on entertainment quotient. It is a laugh riot from the beginning till the end. It is really a good treat for the family audience, say the viewers after watching the movie.

Performances: Anil Kapoor, John Abraham, Ileana D'Cruz, Arshad Warsi, Urvashi Rautela, Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda and Saurabh Shukla have done justice to their roles. Their performances are the highlights of Pagalpanti. The entire cast brings the house down with loads of laughter in every single scene, say the audience.

Technical: Pagalpanti has decent production values and songs, background score, beautiful picturisation, stunts and punch dialogues are the attractions on the technical front, add the viewers.

Pagalpanti movie review live updates: We bring you some viewers' response to the film shared on Twitter. Scroll down to see the audience's verdict.

Ajay Sinha @AjaySinha79

#Pagalpanti offers fun time at the cinema. If you wanna have some fun then you can watch the film. Direction is weak. Duration should have been cut short by 15-20 mins. 2.75/5 for this comedy.

Gaurang Chauhan @GaurangChauhan

#Pagalpanti, just like #Mubarakan, suffers from mediocre trailer but quite an entertaining and funny film. If only they had released a trailer that could've done justice to the movie. If not for anything, you'll have a good time, that is for sure. #PagalpantiReview .@TheJohnAbraham , @ArshadWarsi and @PulkitSamrat complement each other quite perfectly. @AnilKapoor is a scene stealer, @saurabhshukla_sis damn funny, @kriti_official surprises in an interesting role., @Ileana_Official is good and @UrvashiRautela is fine #PagalpantiReview Don't let the bad trailer deter you, just go in and get entertained. #Pagalpanti is overall a good and entertaining timepass. @BazmeeAnees has once again proved that there is nobody better than him when it comes to making multistarrer comedies. #PagalpantiReview

Bhavikk Sangghvi @bhavikksangghvi

#pagalpanti Fun on the Run. This one's a mad, madder, maddest comedy ever. The entire cast bring the house down with loads of laughter in every single scene. But the real brat is Anees Bazmee. Don't miss this 133 minutes of non-stop craziness! ⭐️ ⭐️ ⭐️ ⭐️ (4 stars)

$@M @SAMTHEBESTEST

Interval ! #Pagalpanti starts illogically but then makes you laugh smoothly, especially Arshad Warsi. The only problem is lengthy runtime which makes you bore after several laugh riots. Anees Bazmee is always a good director even in worst case he is decent. #PagalpantiReview

Bollywood Reporter @BollywoodRepor5

#Pagalpanti is FULL PAISA VASOOL It's combo of Fun and Madness action with superb visual effects @TheJohnAbraham is top notch in Comedy & action after WB @ArshadWarsi is mind blowing.The direction and screenplay were good but music is not enough. (3/5) #PagalpantiReview

Kartik Agrawal @MovieCr53628737

#Pagalpanti One word review E*N*T*E*R*T*A*I*N*E*R One of the best comedy film of 2019...@TheJohnAbraham ACE..@AnilKapoor is MAGNANIMOUS @ArshadWarsi SUPERB @Ileana_Official GLAMOROUS AND SUPER SEXY.. EVERY BIT OF THE MOVIE IS WORTH WATCHING DIRECTION SUPERLATIVE RATING (4/5)

Abhishek Parihar @BlogDrive

#Pagalpanti is a Mad Riot. A Riot with scale, cast, budget but no Humour. Sadly master craftsman @BazmeeAnees fails this time. The tempo of the film is flat with no Ups & Down with unwanted scenes. #PagalpantiReview - ⭐️ ⭐️ (2/5) It might find some audience in Interiors.

Sumit kadel @SumitkadeI

#Pagalpanti - Film turns the auditorium into pagal khana where audience including me asked ourselves "are we pagal" that we came to watch this torture.. One of the worst comedy film ever made.. hasaayegi kam, rulaaygi zyada Rating- ⭐️ #PagalpantiReview

Shiva Satyam @AsliShiva

#OneWordReview #Pagalpanti #PagalpantiReview "NONSENSE" Film has nothing to offer to audiences, With full dose of Overacting it will irritate you.Anil & John are ok, rest others #AneesBazmee Direction is weak. Rating: ⭐/5 Box Office Verdict: "A Flop on the Way".

Box Office Stats @boxoffice_stats