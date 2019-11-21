Multi-starrer action-comedy film Pagalpanti is Bollywood's latest release. Some critics have already watched the movie, who appear to be extremely disappointed by the film.

Pagalpanti features John Abraham, Pulkit Samrat, Anil Kapoor, Arshad Warsi, Urvashi Rautela, Ileana D'Cruz, Kriti Kharbanda, Saurabh Shukla among others. The trailer of the movie had failed to impress the majority of the audience and now looks like, the film disappointed the critics as well.

Reviews from Gulf out

Having been screened across the Gulf countries, a few of Pagalpanti critics' reviews are out. It is being called a mad film with not much to laugh and be entertained with. The initial reviews declare the movie to be a torturous experience.

Directed by Anees Bazmee, Pagalpanti appears to be too complicatedly written and hardly has the required laughter quotient.

Check some of the early critics' reviews and rating of Pagalpanti:

Gulf News: Avoid this comedy with all your might. It's a movie which will induce a migraine, even for those who don't suffer from that condition. (1*/5*)

Khaleej Times: You can't help feeling that the money spent on the action shots and the London setting of the film could have been put to better use. But if you are a fan of Anees Bazmee's brand of comedy you will no doubt have a riot at the theatres. True to what the makers have claimed Pagalpanti is a movie that can be enjoyed by the whole family. Just don't expect the laughs to last long. (2.5*/5*)

Stay tuned for more reviews coming soon.