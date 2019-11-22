Rating Pagalpanti

Comedy films are expected to have some madness that actually adds more fun to the plot. But when there is nothing else but just madness, it becomes torturing. Similar is the case with Pagalpanti.

STORYLINE

Three friends – Raj Kishore (John Abraham), Junky (Arshad Warsi) and Chandu (Pulkit Samrat) want to set up a business. They somehow manage to start a business of firecrackers, but the venture soon becomes a victim of Raj's bad luck. He is like a jinx who brings misfortune everywhere he goes, and so, his two friends also suffer because of him.

However, being loyal friends, they always stick together, and now they are again keen to open a new venture. The trio makes a plan to fool Raj's girlfriend, Sanjana's (Ileana D'Cruz) uncle, Mamaji (Bijendra Kala), and get successful in squeezing out money from him to start a new business.

However, Mamaji and Sanjana soon get to know about it and try their best to recover their money. In the process, the three friends end up on the doors of mafia dons, Raja Sahab (Saurabh Shukla) and Wifi Bhai (Anil Kapoor). Due to Raj's misfortune, they get into big trouble by causing a loss of Rs 7 crore for the two partner gangsters.

While they are being tortured and troubled by the dons, Raja Sahab's daughter Jhanvi (Kriti Kharbanda) falls in love with Chandu. This results in both good as well as bad for the three thugs. But Raj's jinx continues to cause more losses for the mafia dons. As Raja Sahab and Wifi Bhai's biggest rivals, Tulli Seth and Bulli Seth show up, jinx from Raj hits the two dons so badly that they end up being bankrupt.

Their biggest struggle now is to pay back crores of rupees to fraudster millionaire, Niraj Modi (Inaamulhaq), who very much apparently resembles real-life Nirav Modi. Eventually, it is the three stupid friends who come in rescue for Raja Sahab and Wifi Bhai. To know how they do that, you will have to watch the film.

PERFORMANCES

While Arshad Warsi is a veteran in the field of comedy, John Abraham has also done a number of comedy films. However, both of them have been wasted here. Due to the poor screenplay, they hardly have any scope to bring laughter into the movie. It is only Anil Kapoor and Saurabh Shukla whose chemistry adds some fun to the plot. Kriti, Ileana and Urvashi Rautela are more or less just for glamour quotient.

POSITIVES

Pagalpanti has a few funny scenes that somewhat tickle your funny bones. Anil Kapoor and Saurabh Shukla's partnership is entertaining.

NEGATIVES

The movie's biggest setback is the bad screenplay. It makes no sense at all, and hence, ends up being monotonous. The film lacks good comedy and hardly has any good punch line. Songs are unnecessarily forced that further makes it irritating.

VERDICT

The only thing correct about Pagalpanti is the title. It is indeed sheer madness with very little to make you laugh. This one disappoints big time.