Padma Shri awardee Kartik Maharaj, a monk affiliated with the Murshidabad unit of the Bharat Sevashram Sangha, has approached the Calcutta High Court to seek the cancellation of an FIR filed against him. The allegations, brought by a woman, accuse Maharaj of raping her over a six-month period in 2013 and coercing her into an abortion. This case has not only raised legal questions but has also sparked a political controversy in West Bengal.

The petition was admitted by a single-judge Bench of Justice Jay Sengupta, with the court expected to hear the matter soon. Maharaj was required to appear at the Nabagram Police Station for questioning, a directive he sought to avoid by approaching the court. The police had served a notice at the Bharat Sevashram Sangha, but Maharaj was not present to receive it, prompting his legal team to act swiftly.

The allegations date back to 2013, when the complainant claims Maharaj promised her employment at one of the ashram's schools. She alleges that during her stay at the school hostel, Maharaj sexually assaulted her multiple times, leading to a pregnancy that he allegedly forced her to terminate. The woman further claims that Maharaj threatened her with dire consequences, including suicide, should she report the incidents.

Maharaj has consistently denied the allegations, labeling them as baseless and a means to harass him. His defense argues that the FIR was registered without a preliminary investigation, questioning the timing of the complaint, which was lodged 13 years after the alleged incidents. This delay has been a focal point of contention, with the state BJP questioning the motives behind the complaint, especially given the current political climate in West Bengal.

The case has become a political hotbed, with the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) trading barbs. The TMC has accused the BJP of remaining silent on the issue due to Maharaj's alleged proximity to the saffron party. Conversely, the BJP has criticized the timing of the complaint, suggesting it is a diversionary tactic amidst other controversies, such as the Kasba law college rape case.

