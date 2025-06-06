In a shocking turn of events, a man accused of abducting and raping a three-year-old girl in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, was killed in a police encounter. The accused, Deepak Verma, was identified through CCTV footage that captured him with the child. Known for his criminal history, Verma had multiple cases registered against him across various police stations in the city. The heinous nature of the crime prompted the police to act swiftly, forming five teams to apprehend him.

The incident came to light on the morning of June 5, when the toddler's parents, residing near the Chandanagar Metro Station, discovered their daughter missing. After a frantic search, they found her unconscious under a metro bridge in the Alambagh area. The child was immediately taken to Lok Bandhu Hospital, and a complaint was filed at the Alambagh Police Station. The police, upon receiving the report, launched an investigation to track down the perpetrator.

CCTV footage played a crucial role in identifying Verma. The footage not only showed him with the child but also helped the police secure the registration details of his scooter. Acting on a tip-off, the police intercepted Verma near Devi Kheda in the Cantonment area early on Friday. According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central Zone) Ashish Srivastava, when the police asked Verma to surrender, he opened fire on the officers. In the ensuing exchange of gunfire, Verma was critically injured and later succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.

The rapid response by the police, resulting in the encounter, has been met with mixed reactions. On one hand, the swift resolution of the case has been praised as a testament to the efficiency of the police force. On the other hand, the encounter has sparked debates about the use of force and the implications of such actions on the justice system. The decision to engage in a gunfight with Verma, rather than apprehend him alive, has been a point of contention.

Critics argue that capturing Verma alive could have provided more insights into his criminal activities and potentially led to the arrest of other offenders. The encounter has also raised questions about due process and human rights, with some viewing it as a bypass of the judicial system. However, the police maintain that the encounter was a necessary measure to neutralize an immediate threat.

The incident has also highlighted the broader issue of child safety in urban areas. The abduction and assault of a child in a busy city like Lucknow underscore the vulnerabilities that children face. It raises questions about the measures in place to protect children and the role of community vigilance in preventing such crimes. The police have assured that they are providing all necessary support to the family and are committed to ensuring justice for the child.