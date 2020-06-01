Anushka Sharma produced Paatal Lok is going winning massive applause and how! From the lead actors to the supporting cast, the writing to the screenplay, the plot to the twists; everything about the show is generating the right kind of noise. And one particular character from the show, who we all instantly connected to was of Dolly Mehra, Sanjeev Mehra's wife and the dog lover. Played by Bengal's sweetheart, Swastika, the character has stood out and reached our hearts.

Being the daughter of noted Bengali actor Santo Mukhopadhyay, Swastika had some large shoes to fill which she did. Right from her first show – Devdasi – the actress won over everyone's heart and soul. Famous for her roles and lineage in Bengal, Swastika has often been embroiled in controversies too. The actress was once accused of shoplifting in Singapore.

The episode

The actress was accused of keeping a gold earring in her purse at a jewellery shop in a posh mall. As per an India Today report, the talented actress was caught on CCTV shoplifting gold earrings worth Rs 12,139 in her handbag at the Mythology Boutique in Singapore. The owner of the store had then taken the matter to the Darpan festival for which the actress had gone to Singapore. The owner had demanded that the actress either pay for the earrings or return them to him. He had chosen not to file a police complaint against the actress.

Swastika's version

Swastika had maintained that she had infact bought the jewellery. However, as per the report, she couldn't produce receipt for the earring and had later said that it might have happened "accidentally". "I don't know how it got into my bag. Perhaps, it was by accident. But I bought jewellery from the store and have got receipts for other items," the website quoted the actress saying.