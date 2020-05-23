Paatal Lok web series has been a hot topic since its launch with phenomenal reviews from critics, audience and consistent appreciation from celebrities.

Here are 5 interesting moments in Paatal Lok that probably did not cross your mind the first time you watched it. And if it did not, it is time to go back on Amazon Prime Video to binge-watch the show a second time only to watch these moments.

Anup Jalota's digital debut

The show marks singer Anup Jalota's debut in the world of OTT. Anup Jalota essays the role of politician Balkishan Bajpayee on the show.

Kabir Bhajan sung by Padma Shri Prahlad Singh Tipaniya

Padma Shri Prahlad Singh Tipaniya is an Indian folk singer known for his Kabir bhajans in the Malwi folk style. He has lent his voice for the final episode's end credits.

Ishwak Singh's previous roles

A calm character that captured our attention with his brilliant performance is inspector Ansaari aka Ishwak Singh. Prior to becoming one of the beloved characters of the much-loved show, Ishwak Singh was seen in Bollywood films such as Veere di Wedding, Raanjhana, and Tamasha.

Multi-talented Abhishek Bannerjee

Abhishek Bannerjee has received tremendous appreciation for his role as Hatoda Tyagi in Paatal Lok. What you perhaps did not know is that along with Hathoda Tyagi, Abhishek Bannerjee was also behind the casting of the show.

This is not Niharika Dutt's first appearance

Niharika Dutt stole our attention in Paatal Lok as the bold, budding journalist Sara; however, this is not the first time she been part of a web show. Prior to Paatal Lok, Niharika Dutt was seen in Sumukhi Suresh's gripping show Pushpavalli Season 1 and 2.