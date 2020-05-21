Paatal Lok has been garnering raving reviews over its premise and filmmaking. The production by Anushka Sharma on Prime has featured some power-packed performances as well. But, now the web series is staring at legal trouble.

The web series has come under fire for a casteist slur in one of the episodes used against a Nepali community. The Gorkha community has found the slur offensive demanding that adequate action be taken against that scene.

Paatal Lok in legal trouble

Paatal Lok is a police crime thriller dealing with the underworld and a disillusioned cop. The series produced by Anushka Sharma has been receiving positive reviews from all quarters about how it's dealt with the dark theme and the characterisation.

Now, the series has come under the scanner for a misplaced casteist slur against a Nepali character. The Lawyers' Guild served a notice to producer Anushka Sharma over a particular scene in the series. The Guild is planning to send notices to the other producers involved on the series as well.

The notice served calls out the use of a slur against a Nepali character which is highly problematic, especially as the Nepali-speaking Gorkha community is facing a lot of racism since the Coronavirus outbreak in India. The scene involves a policewoman who is using the slur against a Nepali character.

The petition filed reads that the slur must be muted and blurred and an edited episode without the slur. The petition further reads that the fight isn't against Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma personally, but the stereotypes and problematic representation of the community. The Bharatiya Gorkha Yuva Parisangh appeals that people should stop consuming content promoting these stereotypes and slurs. The producers are yet to respond or take action in light of the notice.