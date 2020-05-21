Swastika Mukherjee is one of the stars from the Bengali film industry who made her first Hindi web-series on Amazon Prime Video's Paatal Lok. Although she played a supporting cast in the series, she wasn't completely unsatisfied with her screen timing.

"There are dogs. The matter ends there. Apart from Sudeep sir, who I have huge admiration for, Clean Slate, and Amazon Prime Videos, and with due respect to all of them who made this show happen, I was there for dogs in the show. My maximum bonding is with the dog," said Swastika Mukherjee when we asked her what urged her to do Paatal Lok.

On her shooting experience

While talking about her experience of working with the studio for the first time, the actress said, "It was a great experience for me to be a part of the show. This is my first work in Hindi web-series and with Amazon Prime Video. The entire theme right from the traces of the show, right from the creators of the show and also Anushka Sharma, the producer, you know the entire team, I really connected on a very warm level with them"

"I had most of my scenes with Neeraj Kabi, it was a reunion after Detective Byomkesh Bakshi, I met with him after almost four years. Playing Dolly Mehra was difficult, it looked easy when I read the script, but when it went floors I understood how difficult it was to portray her mental health, and the relationship the way she was handling her entire manage. Her screen time was short and there was a lot to portray. It was a difficult journey as an actor but I had the best time of my life," Swastika told International Business Times, India.

'Paatal Lok response was beyond overwhelming'

"The response to the release of Paatal Lok was overwhelming and actually beyond overwhelming. I didn't expect so much love for Dolly. All the characters are mostly men and they deal with the socio-political phase of the country, the society, the people and it doesn't really focus as a woman as such. Even in such a situation to leave a mark as Dolly Mehra is an amazing feeling. We are living in such difficult times but for the last few days, I have been really happy and satisfied," said Swastika.

"I was tensed before the release of the show. People were constantly asking questions, and more the hype the more the tension you have as an actor," she added

The actress strongly feels that nobody can make another Pataal Lok, whether in Bengal or in Hollywood. If a second season has to happen she doesn't think it can happen anywhere else.