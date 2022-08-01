After months of anxious wait, Suresh Gopi's new movie Paappan, directed by hitmaker Joshiy hit the theaters all across Kerala on July 29. Even though released with comparatively less hype, the film soon became a sensation after the noon show, and it is now creating a storm at the Mollywood box-office.

Suresh Gopi proves his stardom

Suresh Gopi, until 2007, was one of the most valuable stars in Mollywood, next to Mammootty and Mohanlal. However, post the release of Chinthamani Kolacase which was a blockbuster, Suresh Gopi failed to make any impact at the box-office as a solo hero.

After more than a decade, Suresh Gopi made a strong comeback with Varane Avashyamundu, followed by Kaaval. And now, with Paappan, Suresh Gopi proved that his stardom has never faded, and he is still a box-office beast in Kerala.

On the first day, Suresh Gopi's Paappan collected over Rs. 3.4 crores from theaters in Kerala. Due to the positive word of mouth, Pappan collected over Rs. 3.7 crores, followed by over Rs. 3.1 crores in the third day.

According to the latest updates, the film has already collected over Rs. 10 crores from Kerala, thus making it one of the biggest hits of the year. An official confirmation regarding the exact collection figures will be made soon.

Paappan: All you need to know

Paappan marks the reunion of Suresh Gopi and Joshiy after superhit films like Lelam, Pathram, and Vazhunnor. In Paappan, Suresh Gopi has played the role of Abraham Mathew Mathan, a retired cop.

Even though Suresh Gopi plays the lead role in this movie, the major highlight of Pappan is the character played by Neeta Pillai. The supporting starcast in the movie includes Gokul Suresh, Kaniha, Shammi Thilakan, and Asha Sharath.

The screenplay of Pappan is written by RJ Shaan, while the music is composed by Jakes Bejoy. The film is jointly produced by Gokulam Gopalan, David Kachappilly, and Raaffi Mathirra.