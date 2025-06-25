Urmila Matondkar's latest social media post has left many shocked. The 'Rangeela' actress took to social media to share some scintillating pictures of herself. The diva looked breathtaking in her baby pink attire and seemed to be aging in reverse. However, many on social media weren't happy with her transformed look.

Netizens puzzled

Netizens were quick to wonder if she had been taking ozempic. Some also wondered if it was just due to filters or botox. While the diva is ageing like fine wine, many on social media were quick to wonder if it was all artificial. Let's take a look at the comments.

"Either this is 10 GB AI work done on her face or 10 KG of ozempic.

One more organic beauty lost to artificial show off," wrote a user.

"What has she done to her face??" another user asked.

"You don't look like you... You lost your natural charm behind these surgeries on your face loved you for what you were in back old days," a social media user wrote.

"Wait is this urmila, the rangeela girl? Oh noooooooo, what did she do with her face. Just the other day she was looking so gorgeous. Omfg. What's happening with these women," another social media user asked.

"Looks like she doesn't eat," read a comment.

"Too many filters?" asked a user in the comments section.

Urmila's divorce

Urmila Matondkar was recently in the news for her divorce from husband Mohsin Mir after 8 years of being married. Reports stated that the divorce wasn't a mutual one.

"After careful consideration, Urmila has decided to call it quits on her marriage with Mohsin. She has already filed for divorce in court. While the reason behind the separation is still not known, the divorce isn't happening on mutual terms," the HT report stated.