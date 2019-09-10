Actress-turned-politician Urmila Matondkar resigned from the Indian National Congress (INC) on Tuesday, September 10.

This comes as a shocker to the Congress as the 44-year-old actor had joined the party on March 2019 ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections and has resigned before completing six months in the party.

According to the reports, the actress said that she is disillusioned with the Congress party's performance, which made her take this step. "'My political and social sensibilities refuse to allow vested interests in the party to use me as a mean to fight petty in-house politics instead of working on a bigger goal in Mumbai Congress," said Urmila Matondkar.

The actress in her debut as a politician had represented the party from North Mumbai constituency against Bharatiya Janata Party leader (BJP) Gopal Shetty.