Urmila Matondar was one of the biggest names in Bollywood back in the '90s. She was part of some of the biggest projects in the film industry back in the day. However, the actress would often be stereotyped into doing certain kinds of roles, but she emerged stronger than all of that and eventually made some impeccable career choices. Urmila's fans and followers often talk about how she should make a comeback, and even though the actress has not commented on that, she recently reflected back on her career this far.

In a recent interview with the Times of India, the superhit 90s actress discussed how she would be seen as an "item girl" even though her filmography includes a plethora of films. She also spoke about how it helps that the media currently has a different perspective.

Urmila said, "My body of work included films like Kaun?, Bhoot, Ek Hasina Thi, Pinjar, Rangeela, Maine Gandhi Ko Nahin Mara... but I was still slotted as an item girl or a sex siren. Rangeela is also about a simple girl, who dreams big. The sexy image you see of her is her screen image or a character's fantasy. I am glad the media today has a deeper understanding and a different perspective on women."

The actress has been busy doing interviews ever since her iconic film Satya was re-released in theatres. Urmila's collaboration with Ram Gopal Varma was one for the ages. Together, they have made films that have not only created a buzz at the box office but have also received a lot of critical appreciation.

In the same interview, Urmila acknowledged Varma and her collaborative force and spoke very fondly of the director.

She said, "Ramuji is undoubtedly one of our finest filmmakers. Look at his body of work and the kind of talent he got into the film industry. Not just actors, but cinematographers, technicians, writers and music directors. At the screening of Satya's re-release, Sriram Raghavan, Madhu Mantena and Anurag Kashyap were there for him as they all had started out with him. He is an institution in cinema. I am proud of the work I have done with Ram Gopal Varma. If the right opportunity comes along, I would love to collaborate with Manoj Bajpayee and Ramuji again."

Earlier there were rumours of Urmila and Ram Gopal Varma having a massive fallout, but she dismissed the rumours and mentioned that even after they stopped working for full-fledged films, she has done special songs for RGV in his movies.

She added, "I even did special songs in his movies like Company and Ram Gopal Varma Ki Aag. The 90's media was obsessed with everything about me except for my acting capability. Today, people openly talk about nepotism. Back in the day, too, there were actors around me who came from film families. Many couldn't handle the fact that this nobody coming from a middle-class Marathi background was simply doing her work and shining. I made it on my own without anyone's backing. I will say proudly that I am a people-made star. My work has always spoken for itself."

Urmila Matondkar's 'Satya' was re-released recently, but there has been no news of her doing a new Bollywood movie; however, her fans are always expecting to hear an announcement from her end.