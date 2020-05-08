That Bollywood stars earn in millions is known to all. But, what fans may not be aware of is that besides their superb acting skills, a few actors have smart business skills as well. From Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan to Suniel Shetty, many of them run successful business ventures as well.

Take a look at some of the actors and their business ventures:

Shah Rukh Khan: Shah Rukh is the co-owner of Indian Premier League cricket team Kolkata Knight Riders. KKR is one of the richest team in IPL having a turnover of several million. King Khan is also the co-chairman of his production company Red Chillies Entertainment, which produces films and offers VFX and animation services to other production houses and filmmakers.

Shilpa Shetty: Shilpa's business ventures are bankrolled by her husband Raj Kundra. She is the owner of a club in Mumbai, Royalty Club, which is designed in a mix of European renaissance and India royalty. She is co-owner of a chain of spas and salon called Iosis in Mumbai.

Shilpa and Raj also owns an Indian Premier League team Rajasthan Royals but sold out the team in 2018 when the supreme court found the involvement of the team in placing bets. The fitness freak actress also runs an app - Shilpa Shetty app - that help people achieve their desired fitness goals. The super-successful businesswoman is also active on Indian television and appears in many reality shows as a judge.

Suniel Shetty: Suniel has ventured into many different business fields. The smart actor has gyms across India and its franchisees can be spotted in many parts of the country. Suniel Shetty also owns a successful film production house called Popcorn Entertainment.

Not just that, he is also the owner of Mischief, a chain of boutiques spread across Mumbai city and runs several restaurants specialising in Udupi cuisine in the city. His company S2 Reality is into designing and development of luxury real estate projects. He is also said to have a 50 per cent stake in Hakim Aalim's salons.

Salman Khan: Besides Salman's film production company Salman Khan Films, he also owns the hugely popular clothing brand Being Human, which has outlets in various cities across the country. Salman has a 5% stake in Yatra.com and has recently started producing TV shows as well.

Twinkle Khanna: Akshay Kumar's wife and former actress Twinkle Khanna owner of an interior designing firm The White Window in Mumbai. She runs a candle business with her mother Dimple Kapadia, which operates not just in India but abroad as well.

Twinkle is also a well-known writer and an author of quite a few books. She was the highest-selling female writer of 2015 with her first novel Mrs Funnybones selling more than 1 lakh copies worldwide. She also owns a production company Grazing Goat Pictures.

Ajay Devgn: Ajay has invested along with Roha group in the solar project of Charnka in Gujarat which started in 2011. The actor also owns a film production company named Ajay Devgan films and a VFX Studio. He also is the owner of multiplex theatres across various cities in the country.

John Abraham: The Bollywood heartthrob turned producer with his own production company JA Productions. The first film made under JA entertainment is Vicky Donar in 2012. John is also the owner of Indian Super League (ISL) football team NorthEast United FC.

Sushmita Sen: Former Miss Universe and Bollywood beauty is the owner of a restaurant in Mumbai Bangali Mashi's Kitchen. Sushmita also owns a jewellery retail store in Dubai, which is managed by her mother. She is also the owner of a production company called Tantra Entertainment.