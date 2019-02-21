The full video of Marana Matta song from Oviyaa's upcoming movie 90 ML released on Thursday, February 21. The lyrical video of the track was released on the eve of New Year (2017).

It is a New Year party number sung by Oviyaa, Bigg Boss Tamil 1 contestant Harish Kalyan and actor Simbu, who has also taken the responsibility of composing the music. The track is high on energy and revolves around five girls. Simbu himself has penned the lyrics along with Mirchi Vijay. It tries to convey that everything is fine on the occasion of New Year as the girls party hard and dance while enjoying their drinks.

The song has struck the chord with the young and urban audience. In about two hours, it has garnered over 30,000 views. The readers can watch the video below:

However, the movie has raised the eyebrows of a section of the audience. The kissing scene, steamy sequence and cuss words have not gone well with the conservative Tamil cine goers. Upon the trailer release, Oviyaa was flooded with hate messages for taking up such a bold movie.

The movie is directed by Alagiya Asura and produced by NVIZ Entertainment. It has Arvind Krishna's cinematography and Antony's editing. Talking about 90ML, director Alagiya Asura had earlier stated that the movie is centred around the desires of five contemporary women. He said that it a bold film, yet at the same time it is an entertaining flick which is all about what women these days really want.