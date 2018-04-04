Putting all speculations to rest, Karan Johar a couple of weeks ago announced Saif Ali Khan's daughter Sara Ali Khan would be paired with Ranveer Singh in Rohit Shetty's directorial Simmba. But do you know that Sridevi's daughter Janhvi Kapoor was the first choice as the leading lady of the film? So how did the Dhadak actress lose the role to Sara Ali Khan?

According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, the script of Simmba was narrated to both the debutantes — Janhvi and Sara. However, Janhvi couldn't control her excitement and apparently started disclosing the news that she was in talks for the film even before she was confirmed for the role.

This apparently didn't go down well with the makers of the film, which cost Janhvi the role, and she lost the golden chance to Sara.

It is also being said Sridevi's daughter had apprehensions about signing a film opposite a big star like Ranveer Singh, who has delivered hits like Padmaavat, Bajirao Mastani, Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela and Band Baaja Baaraat.

Janhvi apparently felt she wouldn't get as much screen time and importance as Ranveer Singh in the film.

Sara Ali Khan will now be seen romancing Ranveer Singh, who plays a notorious cop named Sangram Bhalerao in Simmba. Directed by Rohit Shetty, the movie is an official remake of Junior NTR's 2015 film Temper.

Earlier reports also stated that Ajay Devgn would be seen doing a cameo in the climax scene of the film as Rohit Shetty considers the actor as his lucky charm. The movie will hit the theatres December 28, 2018.

Janhvi Kapoor, on the other hand, will be making her Bollywood debut with Karan Johar's upcoming film Dhadak, which is an official remake of the 2016 Marathi blockbuster Sairat. The movie also stars Shahid Kapoor's half-brother Ishaan Khatter. The film will hit the theatres July 6, 2018.