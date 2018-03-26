Rohit Shetty and Ranveer Singh's Simmba raised the curiosity among fans for multiple reasons. While one of the reason was the fresh pairing of Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan, the other reason was R Madhavan playing the villain.

However, the Tanu Weds Manu Returns actor has backed out of the project owing to his shoulder injury.

Madhavan tweeted, "Hey folks .. So I am a huge crazy fan of Rohit Shetty and his films. As is my son. It breaks both our hearts that I'm not able to be a part of this film because of my injury. I'm well on my way to recovery but this is a huge opportunity and excitement lost."

The hunk's tweet has created a furore among his fans, who longed to see him on screen. Not just Simmba, Madhavan's injury has also cost him the opportunity to reunite with his Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein co-star Saif Ali Khan in Navdeep Singh's historical drama.

While fans must be disappointed with Madhavan walking out of these movies, below are some of his movies that will help you brighten up your day and not miss his on-screen charm.

Madhavan in Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein:

The actor made his Bollywood debut with Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein. His smile and chocolate boy image won him many fans and million hearts. Such is the charm of the actor that his image in RHTDM can never fade away from his fans' memory.

3 Idiots:

Madhavan's role as Farhan Qureshi in Aamir Khan's 3 Idiots was loved by all. The film turned out to be his biggest hits in terms of box office collection. 3 Idiots narrates the story of three friends at an engineering college and how they deal with the social pressures prevailing in the education system of India.

Saala Khadoos:

Saala Khadoos saw Madhavan in a never-seen-before avatar. The actor dropped his chocolate-boy-mage and was seen a rough and tough coach. But, his female fan following increased with his new avatar.

Breathe:

After winning hearts with his movies both in Bollywood and Kollywood, Madhavan ventured into the world of digital media with Breathe in January 2018. The web series was quite engrossing and left the fans at the edge of their seats.

Talking about why he agreed to be part of the psychological thriller, Madhavan had told reporters at the launch of the show, "The reason, I take time to do a project is because I need to get really excited. Breathe is one of the exciting projects I have recently heard. It was coinciding with the dates of Vikram Vedha but I did it. This web series is the best piece of work I have done in my career," NDTV quoted him as saying.

Tanu Weds Manu Returns:

Madhavan's effortless acting skills in Tanu Weds Manu Returns also starring Kangana Ranaut is commendable. He played the lovable, straight-thinking Manu, who loves his wife dearly.